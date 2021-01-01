From ashland
5" Potted Purple Daisy Bush by Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase 5" Potted Purple Daisy Bush by Ashland® at Michaels. Bring the springtime to your home with this potted purple daisy bush. Use it as an accent piece, décor, or frame a pathway. Bring the springtime to your home with this potted purple daisy bush. Use it as an accent piece, décor, or frame a pathway. Details: Purple 5.5" x 5.5" x 5" (13.97cm x 13.97cm x 12.7cm) 1 bush Paper, plastic, foam For indoor use | 5" Potted Purple Daisy Bush by Ashland® | Michaels®