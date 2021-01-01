Poteau Iron Wire Shelving Unit

The 72" x 18" Iron Horse Wire Shelving Unit is a great solution for your home storage needs. When you are looking for solutions for your garage or storage room, this wire shelving unit can hold 2300 lbs. Each of the 5 shelves withstands 460 lbs. Of evenly distributed weight. The zinc coated wire shelving makes each shelf easy to clean. This shelving unit can be assembled either vertically or horizontally. This simple bolt-less design is easy to assemble and only requires a rubber mallet (not included). Size: 72" H x 48" W x 18" D