Pot Pan Lid Rack - 7 Adjustable All Pan Organizer, Baking Pans Cutting Boards Lids Organizer Rack Holder, Easy Assembly, Save Space, Protect Pans.

Thanks the in-built expanding mechanism, this innovative organizer can be moved in gradual gradients between 12.25 and 22.25 in length, making it highly usable in even the most cramped kitchen spaces. The 7 adjustable dividers allow all sorts of lids to fit snugly and securely below is a useful guide for how best to store different size and shape lids. Thanks to the new and improved design adding increased height to the shelf, its capable of securely holding any size and shape pan lid. Placed horizonally or vertically accroding to your needs. While being used vertically, the upward tilt design prevents the slipping of the pan, while being used horizonally, the special groove design is able to hold the pot lids steadily in place. Extra 3PCS FREE Pan protect mat is provided for use.