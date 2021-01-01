Sealy Posturpedic Curtain Call Plush Euro Top - Mattress Only, Twin Xl, White

Sealy Response Line Our innerspring mattresses offer exceptional full-body support with ease of movement, for that sleep-on-top feeling and the comfort you want. We use exclusive Posturepedic Technology to deliver the stable, all-over support you want, with reinforced support under the heaviest part of your body, where you need it most. Sealy Performance Collection Durable all-over support, plus exclusive Posturepedic Technology for reinforced support where you need it most, for a truly comfortable night's sleep. Posturepedic TechnologyComfortLoft CoverResponse Pro Encased Coil SystemDuraFlex Edge System*Quilt/Comfort Layers: SealyCushion Air Foam, SealyCool Gel FoamDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Sealy Features: Mattress Top Type: Euro TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Fade Resistant, Wrapped Coils, Foam Layer, Fire ResistantAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 639 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: Twin XlMeasurements: 38 Width/Inches, 12 Depth/Inches, 79 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyethyleneComfort Type: PlushCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US