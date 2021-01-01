Sealy Posturepedic Spring Summer Rose Faux Eurotop Firm Feel Mattress and 5-Inch Foundation, Split California King

EUROTOP COMFORT—Sealy gel foams paired with fabric-encased coils and topped with a thick layer of SealyCool Air Gel Foam deliver flexible, durable, breathable comfort with conforming support and a firm gel memory foam mattress feel TARGETED SUPPORT— Sealy was the first to layer premium materials to reinforce the center third of the mattress, targeting the heaviest part of your body, so that you stay supported while you sleep on your gel memory foam mattress split california king bed STABLEEDGE PRO SYSTEM—This durable coil system reinforces the mattress edge giving you more space to sleep, prevents sagging over time, and increases flexibility when paired with an adjustable base PROTECTIVE COVER—A durable, soft, knit fabric cover, with moisture-wicking to help you stay cool and Surface-Guard Technology to help keep your gel foam mattress protected QUALITY YOU CAN TRUST—This Sealy mattress was proudly designed, built, and tested in the USA, and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty