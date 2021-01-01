Sealy Posturepedic Spring Silver Pine Euro Pillowtop Medium Feel Mattress and 9-Inch Foundation, Twin

PILLOWTOP COMFORT—SealyCool Gel Foam in the pillowtop promotes a cooling environment and offers extra cushion, while densely-packed fabric-encased coils and layers of gel mattress foam promote breathability and provide pressure-relieving comfort with reduced motion transfer and a medium feel TARGETED SUPPORT—Sealy was the first to layer premium materials to reinforce the center third of the gel memory foam mattress, targeting the heaviest part of your body, so that you stay supported while you sleep DURAFLEX COIL EDGE SYSTEM—Densely-packed coils surround the edge of this mattress for added durability, more sleeping area, a solid seating surface, and better flexibility when paired with an adjustable base PROTECTIVE COVER—A durable, soft, knit fabric cover, with moisture-wicking to help you stay cool and antibacterial Surface-Guard Technology to help keep your mattress protected QUALITY YOU CAN TRUST—This Sealy mattress was proudly designed, built, and tested in the USA, and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty