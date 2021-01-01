Sealy Posturepedic Spring Netherton 14 in. Soft Memory Foam Pillow Top Twin XL Mattress

Advertisement
An upgraded soft feel Euro Pillow Top spring mattress with motion-reducing encased coils, targeted back and core support and a reinforced edge for increased durability. The antibacterial, soft knit cover helps to keep you cool and your mattress protected. Our signature Posturepedic Plus Collection features our best-quality specialty foams, highest level of targeted support, most advanced motion-absorbing coils and all-over cooling comfort for the deep, relaxing sleep you need to take on tomorrow.