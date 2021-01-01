From sealy
Sealy Posturepedic Silver Pine 14" Soft Euro Top Mattress Set- Twin
Sealy brings together the trusted Response Pro Encased Coils and layers of memory foam of similar Posturepedic Spring mattresses with a super-soft Euro pillowtop on its Posturepedic Silver Pine 15" Soft Mattress. Its heavy duty coils reduce movement, allowing for a more undisturbed sleep while layers of varied memory foams deliver targeted support that contours to your body. A reinforced edge improves durability, while cover treatments help to keep you cool and the mattress protected.