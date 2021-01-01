Sealy Posturepedic Plus, Tight Top 13 Medium Mattress with Surface-Guard and 9-Inch Foundation, Twin XL, Grey

MEDIUM TIGHT TOP—Get targeted support for your back and core with this medium tight top mattress featuring sturdy durable coils and extra-supportive gel memory foam, all topped with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and soft feel SEALY POSTUREPEDIC SUPPORT—Developed through a history of working side-by-side with orthopedic specialists, our exclusive gel-infused memory foam technology targets the heaviest part of your body for extra core support and better sleep throughout the night LAYERS OF COMFORT—Super-durable fabric-encased coils and cushioning traditional foams offer all-over comfort and reduced motion transfer for a peaceful night’s rest PROTECTIVE COVER: A quilted, easy-care knit cover wicks away moisture to help you stay comfortable and features antibacterial Surface-Guard Technology to help keep your mattress protected. DURAFLEX COIL EDGE—639 Densely-packed coils surround the edge for added durability, more sleeping area, and a solid seating surface for when you get out of bed