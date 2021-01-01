Sealy Posturepedic Plus Mattress with Surface-Guard, Tight Top 13-Inch Plush, Twin, Grey

PLUSH TIGHT TOP—Get even more targeted support for your back and core with this densely-packed system of our most durable coils and extra-supportive gel memory foam, all topped with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and soft feel SEALY POSTUREPEDIC SUPPORT— Developed through a history of working side-by-side with orthopedic specialists, our exclusive gel-infused memory foam technology targets the heaviest part of your body for extra core support and better sleep throughout the night LAYERS OF COMFORT—Dense, fabric-encased coils and ultra-cushioning foam offer all-over comfort and reduced motion transfer for a peaceful night’s rest PROTECTIVE COVER—A quilted, easy-care knit cover wicks away moisture to help you stay comfortable and features antibacterial Surface-Guard Technology to help keep your mattress protected. DURAFLEX COIL EDGE—688 Densely-packed coils surround the edge of this mattress for added durability, more sleeping area, and a solid seating surface, while a ventilated design offers refreshing airflow