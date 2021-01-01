Sealy Posturepedic Plus Conifer Soft Mattress + Box Spring, California Twin, Gray

Get targeted support for your back and core from extra-supportive gel memory foam placed in the middle of the mattress, plus additional support and quality comfort for your whole body from super-durable coils and cushioning foams-all topped with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and a soft feel.ComfortLoft Knit Cover with Chill and AllergenProtect: Feel refreshing cool-to-touch comfort the moment you lie down, plus get super-soft stretch and easy care from the soft knit fabric. Plus, stay fresh and clean by protecting your mattress from common allergens, such as dust mite dander. Bring on the puppiesResponse Pro Encased Coils: Get quality comfort and support for your whole body with these durable coils. Individually wrapped, they also reduce motion transfer so you won't feel your partner move throughout the nightTargeted Support: SealyCool Gel Memory Foam is stacked in the middle of the mattress, directly under your back and core, to ensure your body stays properly sustained while you sleepSealySupport Gel Foam: A version of our high-quality traditional foam, SealySupport is found deep down in the mattress for a unique combination of cushioning comfort and flexible supportSealyCool Air Gel Foam: Get ultra-cushioning comfort and added airflow with this super-soft version of our high-quality traditional foam, uniquely shaped with peaks and valleysDuraFlex Edge System: Densely-packed coils surround the edge of your mattress to create a solid seating surface, more space to sleep, and added durability. Go ahead-take a seat.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Sealy Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Cushioning Layer, Fire Resistant, Foam LayerAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 639 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: California TwinBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 76 Width/Inches, 83 Length/Inches, 22 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US