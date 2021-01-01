From sealy
Sealy Posturepedic Paterson 12" Memory Foam Medium Mattress- California King
Featuring layers of advanced breathable memory foam and gel foam, the Sealy Posturepedic Paterson 12" Memory Foam Medium Mattress provides the means to a more comfortable and restorative sleep. A soft knit cover treated with MoistureProtect2.0 helps keep you cool and the mattress protected. Its medium firm build delivers a pleasant balance of support and softness that is ideal for the combination sleeper.