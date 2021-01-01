From department 56
Department 56 Possible Dreams Bon Apetit Santa Candy Apples Figurine, 10.5 Inch, Multicolor
DEPARTMENT 56 FIGURINE: from the Possible Dreams Bon Apetit collection HAND-CRAFTED: from high-quality resin material with mixed media accents, and our signature Clothtique stiffened fabric material INTRICATE DETAILS: are hand-painted and assembled with artistic expertise FEATURES: a bottom stamp, brass tag and full color gift box packaging to ensure an authentic and genuine Possible Dreams piece DIMENSIONS: 7.75" L x 6" W x 10.5" H