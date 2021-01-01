From everly quinn

Pospisil 1.13" Single Curtain Rod

$165.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The window curtain rod set is a premium non-telescoping product that allows for seamless curtain movement. The curtain rod is made of thicker gauge steel and plated with unique, fashion-forward colors for a beautiful long-lasting window treatment. The curtain rod consists of one continuous, seamless rod and is supported by our best decorative brackets in matching color along with matching rings and eyelets. Finish: Stainless, Size: 48"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com