From everly quinn
Pospisil 1.13" Single Curtain Rod
Advertisement
The window curtain rod set is a premium non-telescoping product that allows for seamless curtain movement. The curtain rod is made of thicker gauge steel and plated with unique, fashion-forward colors for a beautiful long-lasting window treatment. The curtain rod consists of one continuous, seamless rod and is supported by our best decorative brackets in matching color along with matching rings and eyelets. Finish: Stainless, Size: 48"