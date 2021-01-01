From nourison
Nourison Positano Terracotta 9 ft. x 12 ft. Solid Contemporary Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Upgrade your indoor/outdoor lifestyle with the rich, textural appeal of a Positano area rug. These easy-care, flat weave rugs are elegant enough for your living room, bedroom, dining room, or family room, yet durable enough to enjoy outdoors on your porch, patio, poolside, or deck. Choose from a spectrum of versatile neutrals and fresh, decorator colors that display exciting variations thanks to the space-dyed, striated yarns. Power-loomed of 100% polypropylene for softness, texture, and care-free living. Color: Terracotta.