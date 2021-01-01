Nourison Positano Terracotta 8 ft. x 10 ft. Solid Modern Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Upgrade your indoor/outdoor lifestyle with the rich, textural appeal of a Nourison Positano area rug. These easy-care, flat weave rugs are elegant enough for your living room, bedroom, dining room, or family room, yet durable enough to enjoy outdoors on your porch, patio, poolside, or deck. Choose from a spectrum of versatile neutrals and fresh, decorator colors that display exciting variations thanks to the space-dyed, striated yarns. Power-loomed of 100% polypropylene for softness, texture, and care-free living. The appealing texture of this flat-weave Positano area rug is made beautifully visible by the space-dyed color variations of its striated yarns. Power-loomed of 100% polypropylene fibers for ultra-easy-care and indoor/outdoor durability. a casual classic in warm terracotta.