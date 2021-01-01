From minka lavery
Minka Lavery Posh Horizon Sand Black with Gold Leaf Transitional Ribbed Glass Lantern Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 4517-100
Advertisement
Posh Horizon by Minka Lavery is an artful balance of curves and linear design in French Country style. This design using an empty steel frame in Sand Black finish with Gold Leaf exposes Clear Ribbed glass shades. This finish gives this suspension a wonderfully minimalist, desolate quality that fits well in a rustic modern setting welcoming light in all directions. Minka Lavery Posh Horizon Sand Black with Gold Leaf Transitional Ribbed Glass Lantern Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 4517-100