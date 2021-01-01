Posh & Luxe Premium 'Fashion Glam Lipstick II' Painting Multi-Piece Image on Canvas

This beautiful wall art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on canvas. Every one of the fine art giclée canvas prints is printed on premium quality canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclée print is stretched tightly over a 1" wood subframe ensuring the canvas is taught and does not buckle. The canvas art print is gallery-wrapped (the design continues on the sides), giving it a real art gallery feel. Every piece arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included. Size: 28" H x 36" W x 1" D