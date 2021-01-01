From winston porter
Porum 65" Floor Lamp
Traditional inspiration meets contemporary design in this stylish 65" floor lamp. Crafted of eucalyptus wood in a polished walnut finish, this lamp’s body consists of rod-shaped segments, while it's matching, round pedestal base provides balance and stability. A drum-shaped shade made from a white polyester and cotton-linen blend ensconces the top of the lamp, diffusing bright light throughout your space. Operated by a beaded pull switch, this unit accommodates one (1) 100 W incandescent bulbs (not included).