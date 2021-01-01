From test a2eu
Ports Portas Gigabit Mini Network Switch 1000Mbps Ethernet Smart Switcher High Performance with US Power Supply Adapter Ports 101001000Mbps
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. l Supports IEEE 802.3x flow control for Full Duplex mode and backpressure for Half Duplex mode l Non-blocking switching architecture that forwards and filters packets at full wire-speed for maximum throughput l Auto-MDI/MDIX eliminates the need for crossover cables l Supports MAC address auto-learning and auto-aging l Fanless design ensures quiet operation,l Desktop or wall-mounting design,l Plug and Play design simplifies installation