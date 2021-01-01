Advertisement
Glazed, matte finish with spontaneous shade variation in tone. Porcelain trim tile with a matte finish. Concrete look with spontaneous shade variation in tone. Easy to clean and maintain. 0.23 each piece is sold individually. P.E.I. 3 rating. May be installed in: countertop;fireplace;kitchen;bathroom;shower wall. Chemical and stain resistant. Each trim piece is sold individually. One tile per package. Each piece weighs 0.99 lbs. Emser Porto Li Ivory Porcelain Bullnose Tile (3-in x 12-in) | F16PORTIV0312SBM