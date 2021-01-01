EMSER TILE Porto II White 23.62 in. x 23.62 in. Matte Concrete Look Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.5 sq. ft./Case)

Porto II is inspired by the simplistic look of concrete and stone in large format sizes. This stylish floor and wall tile can be used on any room in the house, including certain shower and outdoor applications. This multi-use glazed porcelain tile is a great neutral base for a multidimensional and modern design. Available in both matte and polished, in classic colors such as White, Ivory, Fawn and Charcoal and in square or rectangular formats. Combine with a matching mosaic and bullnose and you have created a timeless look in any home or commercial space.