Delta Portman 60 in. x 58-1/8 in. Semi-Frameless Traditional Sliding Bathtub Door in Chrome with Droplet Glass

Whether you're looking for a moderate DIY project or working on a bathroom remodel, upgrading your bathroom with a new sliding shower door is easy with the Delta 1-2-3 custom sliding shower door program. Delta's custom glass shower door program offers 1000s of design combinations by choosing your glass shower panels, shower door track, and shower door handles to build a unique, personalized glass shower door. Simple and classic, the Traditional bathtub door track in chrome features a reversible top track with two unique profiles that offer uncompromised quality and value with a design that's familiar and balanced. Make a statement with standard 1/4 in. ANSI certified tempered glass shower panels, featuring a pattern of clear and frosted cascading dots for a glass shower door with a unique and trendy modern look. The Portman sliding shower door handle with knobs features a convenient towel bar with hooks for extra bathroom storage and two interior knobs for extra showering space in a traditional design silhouette that beautifully displays timeless elegance.