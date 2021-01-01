From atlantic furniture
Atlantic Furniture Portland Twin Extra Long Bed with Footboard and Twin Extra Long Trundle in White
Classic meets contemporary with the sleigh style Portland Platform Bed with Panel footboard. The slightly bowed headboard makes this bed standout. Tucked under the bed is a twin extra long size trundle that can roll out from either side of the frame for extra sleeping space – making sleepovers a breeze! Complete with a supportive slat kit, the Portland Platform bed is mattress ready-no foundation necessary! Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go!. Color: White.