From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Portland Court 14 in. Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light
Advertisement
The Home Decorators Collection LED flushmount comes in a brushed nickel finish with etched white glass, creating a diffused effect when its illuminated. This energy-efficient flushmount creates a modern appearance with constructed clean lines to complement the decor in any room of your home. It uses integrated LED module and does not require ever having to replace light bulbs virtually eliminates maintenance.