From steve silver co.
Portland Counter Stool - set of 2
Advertisement
Industrial design in a compact size make the Portland Round Counter Height Dining a great addition to your home. The Counter Height Swivel Stools are constructed with an ash veneer seat in a grey-brown finish with a powder coated iron base in a gray finish. Features include a swivel seat while the circular stretcher provides comfort and stability. Floor glides are included to protect your floors. Matching counter height dining table is available for purchase separately. Your purchase includes 2 counter height swivel stools.