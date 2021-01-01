Portico Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (138940-1337)

The Portico Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge features an airy open frame design that is anchored with hand blown glass cylinders that seemingly float in the center. Candelabra bulbs illuminate the space from within the glass, which is gently diffused throughout the entire space to create a lit atmosphere with an emphasis on style. There is also a two tone finish option, choose between different finishes for the frame and candelabra base or the same finish for both. The architectural design has a clean and fresh aesthetic, while the hint of traditional chandeliers is referenced with the colonnade of lights within. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting