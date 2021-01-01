From hubbardton forge
Portico Drum Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (362010-1055)
Advertisement
The Portico Drum Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge gives a welcoming and stylish touch to outdoor areas. It features five arms that are encased by a metal framed drum giving the fixture a sense of volume. Part of Hubbardton Forge's Outdoor Living Collection, this dimmable pendant light adds diffused ambient light to outdoor patios, dining areas, and kitchens. Slope ceiling adjustable to 45 degrees. Includes an adjustable cable, stem, and round canopy kit. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting