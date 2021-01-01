Portico Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Gold - (304330-1030)

The Portico Coastal Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge has a museum-like quality informing its contemporary industrial design. Lamps are arranged in diagonals, highlighted by their cylindrical Opal or Seeded Clear glass shade. A rectangular metal casing showcases the light with opaque glass side walls and a clear glass frontal wall. The piece provides a symphony of warm ambient lighting filtered by its tubular lampshades and highlighted by the golden glow of its incandescent lamps. It is an excellent piece when serving as a focal anchor neighboring a front door. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting