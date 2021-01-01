Portfolio with Tablet Case for 10.5-inch iPad Pro/Air, Business Cow Leather Padfolio Organizer with Letter Size/A4 Clipboard & Notepad Holder.

Best Quality Guranteed. Outside Leather: 100% top grain vegetble tan cow leather; Inside Leather: Super fiber, to protect your valuables from scratches. An exclusive tablet case ONLY for iPad Pro 10.5 & iPad Air 3 in this size option. A folding center panel including a letter size clipboard on the left side and a tablet case on the right side, can be used as a stand for your tablet. A top open pocket for US Letter size/A4 notepad and a side slit pocket for notebook. Plenty of storage room and accessory pockets to hold all your business belongings.A expandable document pocket, a zippered pocket for tickets,5 card slots and some elastic bands for cell phone, pens, earphone etc. Save yourself the hassle of digging around your bag.