Porterdale Desk

This desk exudes a vintage charm that will make it a distinctive addition to your home or office. It can also be used as a console table or computer table. The body of the desk is made of solid Sheesham wood, while the front panels of the drawers are made of real leather, solid acacia wood, sleeper wood, and Sheesham wood. Sheesham is a tropical hardwood that is famous for its rich grain and also known as rosewood or Palisander. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting, or lacquering. The craftsmanship and the beautiful wood grain make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. The desk is stable, durable, but also has an aesthetic appeal. The console table has four drawers, each of which features a unique design. The exquisite hand-carved details, real leather decorative accent, and the industrial-style handles and steel legs are ingeniously combined in this one piece of furniture. The drawers provide ample space to keep your files and other office supplies organized and within easy reach.