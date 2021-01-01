From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Porter Console Table, One Size , Brown
With enough room to show off your favorite pieces and drawers to hide away odds and ends, our traditionally styled table finishes off any space.Wood frameButt joineryBronze hardwareRustic brown finish2 drawers with metal glides1 fixed shelf52.5x20.38x32.13"hAssembly required, Allen wrench includedWipe clean with damp clothAssembled in the united states with global componentsSignature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide