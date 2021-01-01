Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Suction Cup 10 Hours PlaytimeBuiltin Mic Pink

Amazing clarity, deep bass and super rich sound. With the hottest sound optimizer technology experience your music while in the shower like never before! The Auto Pairing feature connects your device automatically to the speaker. Connects wirelessly to your smartphone, tablet or any other Bluetooth device. Plus it connects to Siri. / New Bluetooth v3.0 Technology allows you to connect wirelessly up to 50 feet away Adjust the volume and switch song tracks directly from the Bluetooth speaker. Speaker doubles as a hands-free speakerphone; click the Answer call button on the speaker and chat directly through the built-in microphone Installed rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 10 hours of playing time on a single charge. Charges fully in just 2.5 hours / Rechargeable via USB cable (included) Modern Sleek design and features a powerful suction cup; just attach it to any flat surface, such as tiled walls, glass, etc. / Dimensions: 3 inch x 3 inch / Spe