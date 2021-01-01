Portable USB Rechargeable Tripod Lazy Hanging Dual Cooling Mini Fan Handheld Adjustable Multi-Function Fan Mini & Easy to Carry Stop Function.

It is a flexible, multi-function, and convenient fan and you can use its soft stand to bend it at will. The fan is the only 81.5g, it can be folded into the smallest shape and put into the bag without taking up a lot of space. When you accidentally touch the blade of the working fan, don't worry, its intelligent stop function will let it stop immediately, protecting your safety. It has two high/low-speed wind speed options, just press the switch to choose the wind speed you want according to your actual situation Convenient, fast, and environmentally friendly. We are determined to give each customer a good online shopping experience. If you have any questions, please freely contact us and we will solve them