Portable Type?C Hub Adapter Stable Durable Universal Lightweight Memory Card Reader Equipment Accessory

With 4K HDMI output, you can expand or mirror the screen for multitasking, such as viewing spreadsheet data, making presentations, watching movies, and playing video games. PD charging and 2 fast USB 3.0 ports, the PD charging port allows you to power your laptop while using other peripherals. USB 3.0 supports ultra?fast data transfer up to 5Gbps, which can transfer large files in a few seconds. The USB C hub is suitable for all Type-C laptops. Instant access to Internet, use the Rj45 Ethernet port, Rj45 to connect to a secure, reliable high?speed wired network at 1000 mbps gigabit. Multi?port adapter, the hub includes 1 Ethernet port, 1 Type?C female PD charging port, 1 HDMI port, 1 VGA port, 1 memory card slot, 1 memory card slot, 2 USB 3.0 port.