Hamilton Beach 5 Quart Portable Slow Cooker

The Hamilton Beach Five-Quart Portable Slow Cooker helps you make hot delicious meals in advance and reduce the stress of preparing dinners in a hurry. Just plug it in, choose the right settings, put in the ingredients and let it do the work of cooking the food for you. This five-quart slow cooker is easy-to-use and saves you time and energy as it lets you make flavorful and tasty food without the hassles of the constant attention traditional preparation usually demands. Once cooked, the Keep Warm feature will ensure that the food stays at the optimum temperature until you are ready to eat. Slow cooking has been shown to keep the nutritional value of the food intact as it does not expose the food to high temperatures, which can destroy nutrients.