From first deal
Portable Pure PU Leather Protective Cover Sleeve for Apple Airtags bluetooth Tracker-007
Advertisement
Tips: 1pc TUYA Wireless Bluetooth Tracker click hereDescription1. Professional Design: Specially designed for AirTags Bluetooth Tracker.2. PU Leather Material: The high-quality leather skin makes your for Airtags unique.3. Precise Opening: The precise opening perfectly fits for Airtags.4. Keychain Hook: The keychain loop is closed to bind it with most things.5. It can protect your device from scratches, bumps, damages and so on.6. Available to all ports and functions without removing the case. Specification: Brand: Material: PU LeatherApplies to: For AirtagsPacking List: 1/2 * Protective Cover with KeychainNote:1.