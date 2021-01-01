IDEAPLAY Portable Power Station - 250WH-67500MAH Solar Generator - Portable Generator With 115V/300W AC Outlet, 60W USB-C PD, DC Port - Outdoor.

3 RECHARGING & CHARGING METHODS - Portable generator with plug and play, easy and fast! WIDE USAGE PORTABEL POWER STATION - Solar power bank generator can use with all sensitive devices under 300W during camping, hiking, power emergency, travel, hunting and RV/VAN. QUIET AND EFFICIENT POWER - Solar generator utilizes a built-in power inverter and runs quietly. A portable power station is short circuit protection, overload protection and overheat protection of the battery safeguards, safety for you and your devices. SUPER BRIGHT LIGHT - Generators for home use are offer 3 lighting modes: Light, SOS, and Strobe, easily switched by press the light button. CAMPING GENERATOR FOR OUTDOOR AND RV CAMPING - IDEAPLAY's BP300 portable generator not only design for home but also for car Camping and RV Camping. 115V/300W AC OUTPUT FOR SMALL APPLIANCES - IDEAPLAY portable power station can support small appliances under 300W.