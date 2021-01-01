Portable Neck Fan - Yolidas Hands Free Bladeless Neck Fan, 360° Cooling Hanging Fan, USB Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan, Wearable Neck Fan Suitable.

[Why choose] The soft silicone material of this portable fan, the adjustable bending structure provides comfortable neck protection, and the size can be adjusted according to the unused neck circumference. The wearable design allows you to truly free your hands and enjoy the coolness wind at anytime. Best friends for work, sports, travel, can also be used as holiday gifts Free Your Hands & Fashion: Hand free neck fan was designed to look like a headphone, you can free your hands and have a fashion style. Hanging neck fan is lightweight and portable, you can take it anywhere USB Rechargeable & 3 Speed Wind: USB rechargeable fan, convenient to charge via computer, cell phone charger, power bank, laptops etc. Built-in 2400 mAh battery provide 2.4 to 8.5 working hours duration (depend on different speeds). 3 wind speeds can be adjusted at will to meet any needs of you Enjoy & Service: Wear our hanging neck fan, you can be freer, more comfortable, more fashionable, and enjoy the coolness