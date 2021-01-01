From dodocool

Portable Multifunctional Reciprocating Saws Outdoor Saber Saw Electric Power Tools for Cutting Wood Iron Sheet Plastics Delivery without Lithium.

Description

Adopt large power motor for powerful control, 0-3000r/min non-load rotation speed, which can provide stable power output. Easy installation, you can quickly swap out and replace saw bit and battery without using tools. With self-locking function, just press the lock button to lock it. Compact size, light weight and portable, will not feel tired after long time use. Ergonomic anti-skid handle design for comfortable grip during operation. Hollow out heat emission holes design, protect motor and with fine dissipation effect. Support both cut-in cutting and flat sawing, the cut-in cutting suitable for cutting soft material like wood, and the flat sawing suitable for cutting protruding object beside the wall like waterpipe and metal rod.

