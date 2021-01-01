Portable Mini Full 1080p HD Media Player MPEG / MKV / H.264 with H-D-M-I AV USB 2.0 Host SD Card Reader Slot IR Remote Control for HDTV

Main Features CPU Boxchip F10 Supports auto-play, loops and resume. Full HD up to 1080p Supports decoding of MPEG 2 / 4 (Xvid), FLV, MKV, AVI (MJPEG) and H.264, etc. And the highest definition is up to full HD 1080p (1920 * 1080). Supports decoding of RM / RMVB (Real Video) and FLV. And the highest definition for RM / RMVB is up to 720 (1280 * 720). Support all HD format such as, MKV, H.264, Blu-ray and 3D movies, etc. Supports output of all ports, such as H-D-M-I and AV, meets various application equipments. Picture Playing, Supports picture formats, such as, JPG / JPEG / BMP / PNG / GIF, etc. Enjoy movies music photo on big-screen HDTV. The included USB 2.0 port can connect peripheral mobile USB storage device, such as U disk, external hard disk (up to 2TB) and other storage with USB port. The included multifunctional card slot supports reading SD and MMC memory card. In video mode, supports various OSD language. Easy installation, it can be used after you connect it to the TV, a