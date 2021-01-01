From hoffman controls

Portable LED On-Camera Video Light, Built-in Rechargeable DC3.85 2470mAh Battery, Bi-Color 112 Beads CRI95+9W Professional Photography Lamp.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. NEWEST Pocket LED Video Lighting L112T owns compact body with material of Alluminium Alloy,112 pcs Ultra bright beads, Simple design & Exquisite workmenship, Lightweight and slimmer than iPhone 8 Plus, flexible for a wide variety of applications, convenient to put into your pocket. 3200-5600K Steplessly DimmableCold and Warm Bi-color temperature, CRI 96+ ,5%-100% brightness dimmable. Can meet all the needs of portrait, nature, product photography, YouTube, outdoor and indoor video shooting. Powerful Rechargeable BatteryBuilt-in 2470 mAh large capacity rechargeable battery, ensure 8 hours working time in 5% brightness and 1.5 hours in 100% brightness. Type-C cable is included, which can be use in various of charging methods. Multi-FunctionalCompact design make it an excellent On-Camera Lighting, You can mount on Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, almost all the DSLR cameras with the 1/4 screw;You can also mount it on your phone while selfie or j

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com