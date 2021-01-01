Mr. Heater Portable Heater 125,000 BTU Forced Air Kerosene Heater, Black

Mr. Heater forced air kerosene heaters provide instant heat even in extremely low temperatures, featuring the best cold weather starting capabilities in the industry. Factory tested for multiple fuel types, they operate on either kerosene, filtered diesel #1 and #2, fuel oil #1 and #2, or even Jet A Fuel (JP8). The 125,000 BTU model with built-in thermostat heats up to 3,125 sq. ft quick and effortlessly. Designed with a split upper shell for easy maintenance, built-in LED diagnostics, and a high output, fully enclosed motor, you can expect long life and faithful service. Equipped with a high temperature safety shut-off switch and photo cad cell flame sensor to shut down the unit in unsafe conditions, youll have peace of mind to focus on the task at hand. Also features an air pressure gauge, 10 in. pneumatic tires, side lift handles, cord wrap, electric outlet, and illuminated on/off switch. The 8.5-gallon fuel tank with gauge provides up to 9 hours of run time, so whether on the work site or in the garage, stay comfortably warm while getting the job done. Color: Black.