Portable Felt Storage Bag Electronics Accessories Protective Case Pouch for MacBook Power Adapter Mouse Cellphone Cables SSD HDD Power Bank.

Best Quality Guranteed. The pouch is made of high quality felt which is soft and durable. Compact and portable, the sleeve pouch also has a fashionable appearance. Internal Size: 160 120 30 mm, External Size: 160 125 35 mm. Weight: 50g Note: No soaking. Dry cleaning or wiping it with a wet fabric. Cover it with a cotton fabric if you want to iron it. Usage: It can provide space for your small things like your mouse, cellphone (up to 4.7' screen, e.g. iPhone 7), cellphone chargers, cables, SSD, HDD Enclosure, power bank, etc. You can even use it as a cosmetic bag.