NutriChef Portable Electric Food Warmer/Cooler Fridge, Refrige, 28L Capacity-30 Can | Dual Cooling Warming Digital Plug, Personal Thermoelectric In Refrigerator for Car, Beach, Office, Travel

DUAL CHARGING OPTIONS: Our thermo cooler warmers come with a wall cable + a car charger adapter, allowing you to power it on whenever & wherever you please. Put it on the deck/patio & then take it on roadtrips LARGE 30 CAN CAPACITY: With an interior that accommodates a 28 liter capacity, our electric warming cooler is big enough to hold up to 30 cans at once. This means you'll have room to store beverages for the entire family RAPIDLY COOLS & WARMS: This portable energy efficient electric dual cooler warmer for travel quickly chills those refreshingly cold beverages & warms food before serving. It's the best all-in-one mini cooler warmer PERFECT FOR TRAVELING: Often used as an 12v thermo cooling & warming mini fridge for car, boat, office, dorm room, beach days & more. Chill drinks when having fun in the sun & then warm food when ready to eat UPGRADED TECHNOLOGY: Equipped with an LCD display screen, a digital control panel & a USB port for charging your devices, this really is the #1 electric cooler & warmer of the modern age Included components: Product Unit;Accessories, Weight: 9.48 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sound Around