Portable Desk Wired Fans 3 Speeds 28w

Description:Free Adjustment: Rotate the button to adjust the shift speed, 1-3 gears: normal, natural, sleep, to meet the temperature needs of different people.Air Circulation Fan: Fully automatic wide-angle head shaking design, adjustable by 90° left and right, 80° up and down, wider air supply angle, faster circulation, suitable for all seasons. It is used with air conditioners, electric heaters and other household appliances to balance indoor temperature and improve comfort.Ultra-quiet & Low Energy: The noise is less than 30dB, and the maximum power is 28W. It can be adjusted into a sleeping wind mode, just like a whisper, suitable for babies, the elderly and light sleepers; the silent fan uses a powerful vortex to quickly inhale fresh air and expel the hot air to balance temperature.Portable Design: wired fan, just plug in and run. It is very easy to carry and move, and it can be perfectly placed independently on your desk, dressing table, bedside table, next to your cute pet, etc.Suitable For Many Scenarios: This compact vertical fan looks great in the most conspicuous part of the bedroom or office. The classic white design, simple yet elegant, is also a perfect decoration.High-Quality Performance: three large spiral fan blades, strong wind, concentrated air flow, long-distance air supply, flexible use of large spaces, and full house coverage.Specifications:Name: desktop circulating fanRated voltage: 120V/60HZ Air supply mode: shaking headWind speed gear: third gearNoise: below 36dBWind type selection: natural windPower mode: ACPower:28WN W(kg):2.11KGG W(kg):2.8KGGiftbox Meas(cm:24x22x36cmIncludes:1 x Desktop circulating fan1 x Instructions