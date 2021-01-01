Portable Computer Speakers, Wireless Paird 3in Stereo HiFi Computer Multimedia PC Subwoofer with Non-Slip Mat

,ô´Compact & Powerful SoundAdopting dynamic low frequency booster enhancement tech to create a shocking heavy bass. Gives you a more enjoyable listening experience, perfect for home, bedroom, study, car, etc. ,ô´Lossless HiFi MusicHigh signal to noise ratio up to 65dB makes sure a lossless hifi sound. Lets you listen to the original music. ,ô´Noise Cancelling SoundHelps isolate noise to achieve a super clear sound. ,ô´Great Design3in large speaker makes sound more shocking. Widely suitable for audio output of TV, computer, tablet PC, phone and other audio devices. ,ô´After Sales ServiceIf there are any using problems or unsatisfactory with our products, please feel free to contact us, our professional customer service team will consult the issues with sincerity. Thanks for purchasing from us.