Portable Charger Waterproof USB C Power Bank Adventure 18W Turbo Fast Charging Rugged Heavy Duty Outdoor External Battery Pack Backup for Apple.

USB C PORTABLE CHARGER: Ideal for providing power boosts and extending the life of your camping accessories, cell phone, tablet, Bluetooth speaker, e-reader or any other standard USB A & C devices delivering 10,050mAh and 18W (Max) of fast charging power delivery (PD) for up to 5x extra battery DUAL USB PORT CAMPING CHARGER: This external battery pack features (1) USB Type C and (1) USB-A Port, making it a great travel companion to charge up to two devices simultaneously while camping, hiking, mountaineering or adventuring. Easily stores and packs away in a small bag or backpack. WATERPROOF RUBBERIZED FINISH: Designed to withstand the most extreme outdoor conditions (waterproof, drop-resistant and dirt-proof) while camping, hiking or mountaineering or just simply on the go. Also great for at the beach or pool, construction sites and for kids or high-risk environnments and extreme weather. BUILT-IN CARABINER: Features ability to atta