Portable Charger Ultra Slim Power Bank4 Output and Dual Input External Battery Pack with Builtin AC Wall Plug Micro USB Type C Three Cables with.

[FIVE IN ONE]: Built-in micro USB cable, type C cable and other cable total three cables for all mobile phones Directly. You do not need take charging cable. Also built-in AC Wall Plug and Micro input Port for charging power bank. [SLIM AND COMPACT SIZE]: Q External battery pack only 0. 6inch, ultra-thin design, and light weight, which make it easier to carry, built-in AC plug and cable are collapsible, will not give you too much trouble when carrying out. [FULL BIG CAPACITY]: With battery full capacity, can charge 2. 5-4times depends on different brand mobile phone, you can keep power when outside [UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY]: Universal compatibility with all mobile phone can be charged with the built in cables Directly [SAFE CHARGING]: UL2056 by ETL certificate. Intelligent power management IC provides power short circuit protection, over current protection, over voltage and over heat protection to ensure safe charging