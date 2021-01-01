Portable Charger PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank with PowerIQ Technology and USBC Input Only HighCapacity External Battery Pack Compatible.

Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20, 000mAh capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, more than 4 charges for iPhone 11, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5. Advanced Charging Technology: 's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories. Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. The USB C port cannot charge other devices. Versatile Recharging: With both a USB-C and Micro USB input port, you have more options over how you recharge. Recharging PowerCore with a 10W charger will take approximately 10. 5 hours, while recharging with a 5W charger will take approximately 20 hours. What You Get: PowerCore Essential 20000, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18